Northamptonshire Police’s new recruit Charlie is ready to sniff out a challenge

Northamptonshire Police has welcomed Police Dog Charlie, an experienced search dog who specialises in locating cash, drugs and firearms.

Six-year-old Charlie is a springer spaniel who previously worked for West Midlands Police and has joined Northamptonshire Police following the retirement of his previous handler.

Police dog Charlie pictured settling into the job with his favourite tennis ball.

He was purchased as a result of funding by Northamptonshire Police officers and staff, and is one of eight new specialist search dogs joining the force to help officers track down evidence of criminal activity.

Assistant Chief Constable Simon Blatchly was on hand to welcome Charlie on his first shift yesterday (Thursday), alongside PC Ian McDonald who has led Charlie through his last four weeks of re-handling training.

Looking at how Charlie has settled into searching here in Northamptonshire, PC McDonald, said: “Charlie has been an absolute pleasure to work with. In the past four weeks, he has shown a real focus and determination for searches. When he’s caught a scent, there is no stopping him.

“He has bounds of energy and is always ready and waiting for his next challenge. He loves getting involved in searches – nearly as much as he loves his favourite tennis ball.

“I’m expecting big results from Charlie, and I’m excited to see all of the fantastic work I’m certain he will achieve whilst here at Northants Police.”