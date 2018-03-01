Northamptonshire Police officers buy homeless man McDonalds breakfast and coffee

Two police officers bought a homeless man in Northampton a breakfast wrap and a hot drink after spotting him living in a tent.

Yesterday a member of the public reported a concern to the county force after seeing a homeless man living in a tent. Officers were sent to check on him but no one was in the tent.

When PC Dave Lee and PC Ryan Warren went back today (Thursday, March 1), the man was there so they bought him a McDonald's breakfast wrap and a large coffee.

PC Dave Lee said: “When we couldn’t locate this man yesterday after the initial call from the member of the public came in, I was determined to go back today and check on him.

“No one should be living outside in this kind of weather. We plan to check on him again over the coming days to check he’s okay.”

PCs Lee and Warren also gave a man a lift home after his car broke down and he was quoted six hours for the breakdown company to arrive.