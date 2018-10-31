Northamptonshire Police issue Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treaters

With many Halloween celebrations planned for this evening, Northamptonshire Police are reminding people to keep safe while having fun.

Neighbourhood Policing Teams have been busy carrying out work in the community, distributing posters and paying visits to schools to deliver important messages to young people about trick or treating, antisocial behaviour and fire safety.

Dedicated patrols will also be provided throughout the Halloween and Bonfire period to deter any potential antisocial behaviour while people are enjoying their celebrations.

Chief Inspector James Willis, District Commander said: “With trick or treating and Halloween parties, we know that people of all ages want to have fun at this time of year, but we also want them to do this safely.

“Our teams have been working hard to make sure people celebrating Halloween know the right steps to take to stay as safe as possible. They have been carrying out schools visits and also providing elderly and vulnerable residents with ‘no trick or treat callers’ posters. Posters focusing on antisocial behaviour have also been distributed to some retailers.

“We will be ensuring that dedicated policing is in place to deal with any incidents in which Halloween revelries result in antisocial behaviour. We hope the general public will be able to enjoy a peaceful, safe and fun Halloween period.”

Below is a list of safety tips and guidance on everything from trick or treating, to the use of decorations and costumes.

People can also download Halloween and Bonfire Night safety posters, including ‘no trick or treat callers’ posters to print and display at home if they would like to discourage unexpected visitors.

Halloween safety tips issued by Northamptonshire Police today:

Keep clear of all flames such as candles and lit pumpkins, which could cause costumes to catch fire or cause burns.

Be careful how you dress on Halloween. Homemade costumes and some costumes bought in shops can be flammable.

Plan your trick or treat route beforehand. Only go to houses where you or your friends know the residents. Always go in groups.

Be cautious about eating what people give you when out trick or treating. Check with an adult when you get home.

Be visible, stay in areas that are well lit with streetlights. Take a torch just in case.

Keep decorations away from all naked flames.

Remember ‘stop, drop and roll’ if clothing catches fire. Stop where you are. Do not run. Drop to the ground. Lie down flat. Roll over and over on the ground until flames are out.

Don’t wear masks that restrict your vision. You need to see when crossing roads.

Don’t enter any house when trick or treating, stay on the doorstep.

Don’t go trick or treating without an adult. Never go alone.

Don’t knock on doors where you see a ‘No trick or treat callers’ sign.

Don’t use your costumes to genuinely frighten people – particularly those who may be elderly or vulnerable.

Don’t leave children alone with candles.

Avoid using real candles in lanterns and pumpkins. Battery operated lights are safer.

Don’t make lanterns from plastic bottles/containers. This would be dangerous and could result in burns and cause fire.

To download Halloween and Bonfire Night safety advice and posters click here.