Northamptonshire Police in cahoots with neighbouring force to tackle rural crime

A joint operation between Northamptonshire Police and Leicestershire Police saw 68 vehicles stopped in an effort to tackle rural crime in the area.

Operation Cahoot, which took place on Friday, January 26, was put together by neighbourhood officers - PC Hutchings from Northamptonshire and PC Winn from Leicestershire, whose beat areas join each other at the county borders.

The purpose of the operation was to focus on vehicles and individuals believed to be involved in rural crime.

A total of 68 vehicles were stopped during the day with 11 recovered for various offences and 36 issued with prohibition notices.Three people were arrested, two of which were wanted on warrant and one for drug driving.

Neighbourhood Policing Constable, PC Hutchings, said: “This operation was put together with the rural community in mind whose livelihoods can be seriously affected when they are victims of rural crime.

“I’m really pleased at the results of this operation and I look forward to continue working with our colleagues in Leicestershire to tackle this type of crime.

“To commit rural crime, you have to travel so the message I would send to would-be perpetrators is - expect to get stopped by us!”