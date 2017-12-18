Northamptonshire Police festive drink-drive campaign sees 15 more motorists arrested

Fifteen drivers have been arrested for drink-driving in the second week of Northamptonshire Police’s month-long drink and drug drive campaign.

The arrests occurred across Northamptonshire between December 8 and December 14. In the first week (December 1-7) of the annual campaign, 12 people were arrested for drink-drive offences, and three for drug-drive offences, taking the total to 30 arrests.

Police officers carry out breath tests throughout the year, but with more people out celebrating over Christmas and New Year, increased patrols and checks are being carried out. These include static checkpoints and roadside checks, including after any road traffic collision.

Those planning to drink alcohol during festive celebrations are advised to make arrangements to travel home safely without driving.

Motorists are also being reminded they may remain over the drink drive limit the following day and should make alternative travel arrangements.

To report suspected drink or drug driving in confidence, call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or dial 101. In an emergency, call 999.