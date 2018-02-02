Search

Northamptonshire police called after grenades and ammunition found in Daventry village house

The incident happened in Badby village.
Officers have been working with the Ministry of Defence (MOD) after an old gun cabinet was found in a Daventry village.

The incident happened in Bady at about 4.15pm yesterday (Thursday, February 1) following reports of an old gun cabinet was found containing grenades, bullets, a rifle and some ammunition.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: We’ve been working with the MOD to get it all safely removed from the area. There’s no risk to the public as it’s all self-contained.

"We’re not sure at the moment who the stuff belongs to but our inquiries are ongoing."