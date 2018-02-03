Northamptonshire nappy firm in running for three awards

A reusable nappy firm based in Brixworth has been shortlisted for three business awards.

Bambino Mio is a finalist in three categories in the East Midlands Federation of Small Businesses’ Celebrating Small Business Awards.

The firm saw off competition from more than 150 entries across the region to be shortlisted for the Digital Business of the Year Award, Exporter of the Year and Family Business of the Year.

The company, which was founded 21 years ago by husband and wife Guy and Jo Schanschieff, were last year named East Midlands Exporter of the Year.

Bambino Mio exports to more than 71 countries and is the market leader in the reusable nappy industry.

Mr Schanschieff said: “We are so pleased to have been shortlisted in three categories this year.

“Each represents a key aspect of our company’s success – we are family-oriented, digitally-focused and keen to expand the acceptance of reusable nappies amongst mainstream markets in the UK and beyond.”

Jennifer Thomas, from the Federation of Small Businesses, said: “It’s great to see another strong Northamptonshire business flying the flag for our county and FSB are proud to highlight the immense quality our small and medium-sized enterprises have to offer. Bambino Mio have proven success in digital technology and exporting and I wish them the best of luck, and look forward to seeing them at the awards.”

Bambino Mio will find out if they have been successful in their categories at the awards ceremony in Nottingham on February 8.

The national UK finals will take place in London in May.