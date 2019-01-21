Northamptonshire health trust nominated for award after championing employees' wellbeing

Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has been shortlisted for an award in recognition of its employees' wellbeing.

The trust has been nominated in the leadership and culture category in the upcoming Employee Wellbeing Awards on February 7.

The category celebrates businesses and organisations that put employee wellbeing at the heart of their culture, championed by leadership from the top executives through to the senior line managers.

Chris Oakes, director of human resources and organisational development, said: "For the trust to be shortlisted for this award is a fantastic achievement and one that we are extremely proud of.

"Our team are our biggest asset and enable us to drive forward culture change and make a huge difference to our staff and their workplace experience.

"We know that for our staff to deliver compassionate care, we need to be showing them compassion too, and so we’ve worked hard to drive a culture that focuses on staff wellbeing throughout all levels of the organisation.

"We’ll continue to work hard to make NHFT a great place to work, providing the best possible environment for our colleagues."