Northamptonshire firefighters issue warning after man rescued from blaze caused by unattended cooking

A warning has been issued by firefighters after a man was rescued from a blaze caused by unattended cooking at a Northamptonshire home.

The incident happened in Chantelle Court, Daventry on Monday (June 5). The man was pulled out of the property and treated with oxygen, as firefighters contained the blaze.

Tweeting after the incident, Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “Our Daventry crew were called to reports of a kitchen fire at Chantelle Court, Daventry, just after 11am.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a kitchen fire in Daventry, prompting a warning to others.

“The fire started due to cooking being left unattended. Crews rescued a man from the property, and he was then treated with oxygen.

“Firefighters contained the fire to the kitchen, but the property had to be ventilated due to the amount of smoke.

“Please never leave cooking unattended and regularly check your fire alarms to make sure they are working.”

