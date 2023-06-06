News you can trust since 1869
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
Travel warning issued amid French air traffic control strike
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement

Northamptonshire firefighters issue warning after man rescued from blaze caused by unattended cooking

Residents urged to never leave cooking unattended and to check smoke alarms
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 6th Jun 2023, 08:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 08:57 BST

A warning has been issued by firefighters after a man was rescued from a blaze caused by unattended cooking at a Northamptonshire home.

The incident happened in Chantelle Court, Daventry on Monday (June 5). The man was pulled out of the property and treated with oxygen, as firefighters contained the blaze.

Tweeting after the incident, Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “Our Daventry crew were called to reports of a kitchen fire at Chantelle Court, Daventry, just after 11am.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a kitchen fire in Daventry, prompting a warning to others.Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a kitchen fire in Daventry, prompting a warning to others.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a kitchen fire in Daventry, prompting a warning to others.
Most Popular

“The fire started due to cooking being left unattended. Crews rescued a man from the property, and he was then treated with oxygen.

“Firefighters contained the fire to the kitchen, but the property had to be ventilated due to the amount of smoke.

“Please never leave cooking unattended and regularly check your fire alarms to make sure they are working.”

After dealing with the fire, crews also fitted new smoke alarms at the property.

Related topics:ResidentsNorthamptonshireDaventry