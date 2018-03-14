Northamptonshire fake ticket fraudster who scammed over £17,000 from music fans jailed

A convicted Northamptonshire fraudster has been jailed for scamming music fans for over £17,000 by selling fake gig and festival tickets online.

Nathaniel Gamble. 23. from Brackley, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court today (March 14) after defrauded at least 88 victims with fake tickets to shows like Biffy Clyro and the Boomtown Festival.

He was released from prison in May last after he was jailed for nearly identical offences in 2016 - but in less than a week was back to peddling fake tickets on Facebook, Gumtree and other websites.

Some victims only realised they had bought fake tickets when they arrived at events and were denied access, in some cases losing hundreds of pounds each.

Gamble - who used his profits to feed a gambling addiction - continued his scamming spree until he was arrested in November 2017.

Speaking after the sentencing, Mel Phillips, of Northamptonshire Police’s Fraud Crime Team, said: “The disappointment and upset he caused was considerable, with many victims only discovering they had been defrauded after travelling to events and being turned away at the door.

"I would urge anyone buying event tickets to only purchase them from the venue’s box office, promoter, official agent or reputable ticket exchange site to avoid losing out this way.”

Gamble was sentenced to five years and six months. His defence barrister says he has vowed to work with charities to kick his gambling addiction.