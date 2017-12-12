Northamptonshire County Council to approve new school hall in West Haddon

Northamptonshire County Council’s cabinet is set to approve plans for a new school hall at West Haddon Endowed CE Primary School.

At a meeting next Tuesday (December 19), the cabinet is recommended to agree to fund a building project to provide a hall large enough for the school’s 210 pupils.

The new hall would enable the school to deliver high-quality PE, dance and drama lessons, as well as school productions, assemblies, events and functions. It will also provide much-needed break-out space and be available for community events.

County council deputy leader and cabinet member for children’s services Cllr Matthew Golby said: “West Haddon Primary School was originally built in the 1800s and the current school hall is no longer fit for purpose.

“This new hall will give the staff and children the much-needed space they need to hold everything from PE lessons and school plays, to events for the local community.”

The cost of the build is being funded by Section 106 developer contributions.

At the meeting on Tuesday, the cabinet will also be asked to authorise a new voluntary aided primary and nursery school as part of the Monksmoor development in Daventry, which will be procured and funded by Daventry District Council through developer contributions and run by the Peterborough Diocese.

The school is expected to open in September 2018.