Northamptonshire County Council's Shared Lives service praised by Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care has praised Northamptonshire County Council’s Shared Lives service following its recent outstanding Care Quality Commission rating.

Jeremy Hunt has personally written to the county council to commend the staff and carers who provide the Shared Lives service, which provides long and short-term support in a family home environment for adults with disabilities.

It comes after the service retained its outstanding rating following a Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection in January. It was also rated outstanding when inspected in 2015.

In the letter, Mr Hunt said: “From visiting organisations throughout the country, I know that the immense amount of hard work that will have been behind this outcome cannot be underestimated. It is greatly appreciated, not just by me, but by all who will be benefiting as a result.

“It should be particularly pleasing to you to have been recognised for your outstanding safety, care and leadership.

“Please pass on my personal congratulations and thanks to everyone who has made this happen.”

The CQC inspection team praised the council’s Shared Lives staff and carers who, they said, consistently went above and beyond to enable people to have a fulfilled life.

It also recognised the work of the service to support people to have maximum choice and control of their lives, and the strong caring relationships between people and their carers.

County council cabinet member for adult social care Cllr Elizabeth Bowen said: “The letter from the Secretary of State for Health is much-deserved praise for the brilliant work being done by the Shared Lives staff and carers.

“Given the immense demand and funding pressures our adult social care services are facing, it is fantastic that the Government has recognised the incredible support being offered through the service.

“I’d like to once again offer my own congratulations to the whole team on their outstanding rating from the CQC.”