Northampton town centre ale house bosses open up village pub after £75k revamp

Two real ale enthusiasts, who have single-handedly renovated their second watering hole in the county, have said their new venture has surpassed all expectations.

Business partners, Terry Steers and Adam Case launched their life-long dream micro-pub - the St Giles Ale House in St Giles Street, Northampton - back in 2016 and have worked vigorously to help patrons remember the art of conversation.

In August 2017, the pair were handed the keys to their second venture - The Bakers Arms in Bugbrooke - and, almost single-handedly, renovated the building from scratch, with only a little help from local tradesmen who completed the finishing touches.

The pub, which opened in December, is both family and dog friendly and focuses on pub grub and real ale, which owners say will constantly change.

When asked what made the duo take on a second business, Adam Case who lives in Bugbrooke, said: "It was always the plan. We started with the ale house, it was a showcase - we showed what we could do. The plan was always to create a pub and grow with it."

The labour of love, which cost the pair £75,000, also boasts a beer garden and is set to host it's first beer festival between Friday, March 30 and Monday, April 2, offering drinkers over 30 real ales, a hog roast and BBQ.

Talking about the pubs initial success, Terry said: "The biggest thing for us is pushing real ales. We had to dive into the ale house and get more beer because it was so popular.

“It has surpassed all expectations so far."

Food is served: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 12 noon until 2.30pm, reopening again at 6pm until 9pm, Saturday from 12 noon until 9pm, and Sunday from 12 noon until 5pm.