Northampton Town and Borough Council reveal ‘positive discussions’ over east stand completion

The Cobblers and Northampton Borough Council have today issued a joint statement reiterating their commitment to ensuring the much-delayed east stand redevelopment at the PTS Academy Stadium will be completed.

Although short on specific details, the statement makes it clear that discussions between the two parties are ongoing and ‘positive’, and that the outcome ‘will be to everyone’s benefit, including both supporters of the club and the wider public’.

Due to the ‘complicated and technical discussions’, representatives from neither the Cobblers or the council will be making any further comment, but there was also a reassurance that the priority is ensuring the east stand is completed first before development of any other land.

The statement reads: “Northampton Borough Council and Northampton Town Football Club (NTFC) have today jointly confirmed that positive discussions are continuing to be had on a range of topics including the development of the east stand at the PTS Academy Stadium.

“The Borough Council and NTFC are not able, at this stage, to provide detailed information or a time frame for these discussions to be completed, but they have both confirmed the outcomes will be to everyone’s benefit including both supporters of the club and the wider public and be deliverable within a realistic timeframe.

“Whilst discussions have included nearby land under the control of CDNL (County Development Northampton Limited) both parties are clear that the completion of the east stand will come first.

“Further information will be provided as and when possible, but this is a complicated and technical discussion with both the Borough Council and NTFC very anxious to avoid creating any further difficulties or delays, and it is now important to allow these discussions to complete to ensure a positive conclusion is reached.”

Work to redevelop the east stand began in the summer of 2015, but stalled early the following year due to the well-publicised financial crisis that engulfed the football club.

Seats were put into the structure to at least make it usable in March, 2016, but nothing has happened since, with the club and council still striving to come to an agreement.