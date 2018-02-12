Northampton fly-tipper tracked down and fined after leaving post among rubbish dumped near Daventry

A man received a £400 fine for fly-tipping after letters addressed to him were found amongst the rubbish he’d dumped.

The pile of rubbish was found by the side of the Old Staverton Road, off the A425 between Daventry and Staverton, shortly before Christmas.

An officer from Daventry District Council found the incriminating evidence after shifting through the rubbish for clues.

Letters addressed to a house in Northampton led to the householder being fined £400.

Cllr Richard Auger, health and housing portfolio holder at the council, said: “Fly-tipping is an eyesore and a serious public health risk for our residents.

“Hopefully this case serves as a reminder that we will not hesitate to take enforcement action when we have evidence of someone committing fly-tipping in our District.

“We would also take this opportunity to remind people that if you are allowing someone to remove your waste, you must check that person is authorised by the Environment Agency to take it, and dispose of it safely. If you allow an unlicensed operator to take your waste and it is disposed of illegally, you could be held liable and may face a fine or even prosecution.”

Residents who spot fly-tipping are urged to report it to the council at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/online.