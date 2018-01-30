Northampton family support charity receives special delivery from Amazon Daventry team

The Northampton branch of a family support charity has received a donation from Amazon.

Staff and volunteers at Home-Start in Northampton received the £2,000 special delivery as part of Amazon’s local community support programme.

Matt Bainborough, Victor Pulido, Valerio Tomasso, Bernie Barnes (Home-Start scheme manager), Rachel Norris, Rob Goble, Dilushi Jayasingha, and Jayne Russell (Home-Start administrator)

Home-Start works with vulnerable families across Northampton, providing practical aid and emotional support through a series of initiatives including dedicated volunteers and a 1:1 intensive programme of support.

Bernie Barnes, scheme manager at Home-Start Northampton, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone at Amazon for supporting us with this donation.

"It's support such as this which enables us to continue working hard for vulnerable families in our community, supporting those who need it most.”

To mark the donation, which will go towards funding further training for volunteers, members of Amazon’s Daventry team visited Home-Start’s Northampton offices.

During the visit, the Amazon team learned more about the work that Home-Start carries out in the local community.

Amazon Daventry site leader Victor Pulido said: “Home-Start is a wonderful organisation which carries out vital work in our community. We’re delighted to be able to support them.”

The ongoing support of Home-Start forms part of the ‘Amazon in The Community’ programme whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.