Northampton estate agent’s sponsor point to point

A fun day out for all the family is guaranteed at point to point.

Point to points attract an eclectic mix of racegoers, from racing fans and horse lovers to people who enjoy attractions including shops, food stands and activities for children.

Estate agent Michael Graham is a long-term sponsor of two of south Northamptonshire’s most well attended meetings - the Oakley point-to-point at Brafield-on-the- Green, this year taking place on Sunday, March 18, and the Grafton point to point.

“Oakley point to point is an excellent community event for all the family,” said Carly O’Brien, marketing manager for Michael Graham estate agent.

“We are proud to have been a part of this for the past 11 years.”

Traditionally held at Whitfield, development work on the controversial High Speed 2 (HS2) has meant that this year the Grafton point-to-point will be held at Edgcote near Banbury, with a trio of meetings scheduled for April 8, April 28 and May 20.

Described as amateur horse racing over fences, there are 110 point to point courses throughout the UK, including 14 across the Michael Graham region, three of which the estate agent’s sponsor.

A full fixture list for the season is available at www.pointtopoint.co.uk