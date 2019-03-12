Northampton Club revs up for start of its motocross season

The first Northampton Club motocross race meeting of the season revs into colourful action this weekend.

Local 'dirtbuster' stars are expected to turn out in force for the opening round of the club's solo championship in Long Buckby on Sunday (March 17).

Classes include expert, junior and two-stroke.

Many riders will be on new machinery while others will be testing the work they have put into their bikes over the winter months.

The first of 20 energy sapping races is scheduled to start at 10.30am after the 9.30am practice.

The track is next to the A428 (postcode NN6 7PH).

Tickets are £5 and include paddock access and programme while admission for under-15s is free, as is parking.

On-site refreshments include a burger van.