Northampton children's charity gets boost from Amazon Daventry

A Northampton's children charity has received a £1,000 donation from Amazon Daventry.

Alfe’s Cause was founded in 2010 after Alfe, a Northampton boy, went into remission from Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

(L to R) Rachel Norris, Sebi (8), Sophie-Mae (11), Macey-Rose (11), Jake (9), Alfe (14) and Timea Toth

His family wanted to help other children and their families going through a similar situation.

Speaking on the donation, Victor Pulido, site leader at the Amazon Daventry fulfilment centre said: “We are happy to lend a helping hand and support such an important cause.

"Our community is grateful for Alfe’s Cause and their work to help children and families.”

The donation will be used to fund the charity’s monthly meetings.

(L to R) Rachel Norris, Sophie-Mae (11), Jeremy Harper, Alfe (14), Timea Toth and Karen Rogers (charity founder)

Karen Rogers, from Alfe’s Cause, said: “We are very grateful to Amazon for their funding. Every donation to the organisation means more support for the families of Northamptonshire and less people having to go through this difficult time alone."

The donation forms part of the Amazon In The Community programme whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.