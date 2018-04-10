Northampton cannabis oil factory owner given three weeks to pay back £55,000 in drug profits

A Northampton drug dealer who set up a small-scale cannabis oil factory in his garage has been ordered to pay £55,000.

Dean Darmanin, 41, was jailed for two years after police found the operation in his home in Sherwood Avenue, Spring Park, in October 2015.

But a new order has been made after police ruled Darmanin had profited to the tune of £55,000 over five years of dealing - and has now been told to pay it all back.

He now has until April 27 to repay the full amount or face two more years imprisonment.