Tudor Sanduianu couldn't believe he'd won the dream prize | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Tudor Sanduianu was speechless after winning a luxury G-Wagen with a 19p ticket – despite not having a licence.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A construction worker from Northampton won a £130,000 car for 19p - even though he doesn't have a driving licence.

Tudor Sanduianu entered one of BOTB's many dream car competitions, spending 19p on his ticket to win a Mercedes AMG G-63 G-Wagen and he was left speechless when he was told he'd won.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BOTB presenter Christian Williams dragged him away from his building site to present him with the keys to the 585bhp luxury SUV and then the reality of Tudor's win set in.

Tudor has chosen to take the cash prize instead - because he can't actually drive his new car | BOTB

“I can’t explain,” Tudor said with a huge smile when first asked how he was feeling. “I feel very, very good.”

Tudor was given a tour of the car’s standout features before getting behind the wheel to fire up the engine.

“Very nice,” he grinned, clearly impressed.

But then he confessed he doesn’t yet have a driving licence. Laughing at the twist, he said: “Cash, please!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead of hitting the road, he plans to take the competition’s cash alternative of £94,000 - which he plans to put towards buying his first home.

The cheapest ticket entries on BOTB right now Win a Mini Cooper S: Tickets are free Win a Porsche 911 Turbo: Tickets are 7p Win a Ferrari 488GTB: Tickets are 26p Win a £685,000 house and Land Rover Defender: Tickets are 99p

Christian said: “For just 19p, Tudor has landed a life-changing win.

“The Mercedes G-Wagen is an absolute beast of a car – powerful, luxurious, and a serious head-turner. But the fact that Tudor doesn’t even have a licence yet makes it even more unbelievable.

“He’s got his sights set on buying a house, and I think that’s an amazing way to use the cash alternative.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To see all the latest competitions on offer at BOTB, including supercars, motorhomes, cash, and tech bundles, click here.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting _GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133

Selling your car? Here’s the fastest way to get cash – and how it compares to rivals

Thinking of selling your car this summer? It all starts with a valuation – and you can get one in under a minute with WeBuyAnyCar. With over 500 branches across the UK and same-day payment available, it’s one of the quickest ways to find out what your vehicle is worth and get the cash if you’re ready to sell.

Used car prices have stayed surprisingly strong, especially for economical hatchbacks and SUVs. Whether you’re upgrading for road trips or switching to a hybrid, a fast online quote can give you a solid starting point – even if you’re still weighing up your options.

To see how WeBuyAnyCar stacks up against other top car-selling platforms like Motorway, Carwow and Auto Trader, read our full article comparing the UK’s most popular car sales sites here.