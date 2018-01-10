Northampton author spreads the love with new book

A Northamptonshire author is spreading the love with her new book this winter.

Rita Bradshaw, who was born and bred in the county, has recently released A Winter Love Song.

Published by Pan Macmillan, it tells a heart-warming and moving story of survival and love.

Rita has written many successful novels, including best-sellers, Dancing in the Moonlight and Snowflakes in the Wind.

At the age of 16 she met her husband Clive, whom she considers her soulmate, and they have two daughters and a son.

She told The Gusher: “Since I was a little girl I have always wanted to write and used to tell myself ghost stories in bed and frighten myself to death.

“I love to read many genres but Catherine Cookson is an old favourite, and I greatly admire J K Rowling and Stephenie Mayer for their originality.”

Rita, who is a passionate animal lover who enjoys walking her dog, added: “I get my inspiration from the fact that everyone is unique, and living in the real world can take many twists and turns.”

Now a grandmother, the best-selling author, who was born in Northampton, says she has plans to write more novels.

“I still have lots of stories and characters trying to get out of my head so I definitely plan to write more novels,” she said.

Rita also enjoys eating out and visiting the cinema and theatre.

A Winter Love Song is available at £6.99 through good bookshops and supermarkets.