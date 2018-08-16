Nominate your Northamptonshire heroes!

Do you know someone who makes our county a nicer place to live and who always goes above and beyond to help others?

If so, then why not nominate them for a Pride in Northamptonshire Award? It’s the perfect way to say thank you!

The awards were launched earlier this summer by the Northamptonshire Telegraph, Northampton Chronicle & Echo, and Daventry Express.

This year’s event is being sponsored by Kettering Park Hotel & Spa.

A spokesman for the hotel said: “The awards are a great opportunity to celebrate community spirit and recognise unsung heroes in the neighbourhood, so we are delighted to be a sponsor.

“The hotel is a big supporter of the community and has built strong ties with local organisations and businesses over the past 25 years.

“Its fantastic guest experience is made possible thanks in part to local suppliers.

“Most recently, the 4-star hotel has pledged support for local charity, Teamwork Trust, which supports Northamptonshire people with mental health needs, learning and physical disabilities.”

General manager Andrew Hollett added: “We’re looking forward to offering the warmest of welcomes to all the award nominees and guests. This is always a fantastic evening of celebration and this year will be no exception. We will be rolling out the red carpet and raising a toast to our unsung heroes.”

Kettering Park Hotel & Spa welcomes a range of leisure and business guests. With 119 comfortable guest bedrooms, 22 meeting and event spaces, enticing pool and spa, with gym and treatment rooms, and some lovely outdoor space to enjoy, it really is a haven everyone to enjoy.

For more information visit www.ketteringparkhotel.co.uk or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @ketteringparkhotel.

Visit www.northantstelegraph.co.uk/communityawards for more information about the awards.