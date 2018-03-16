No police investigation into county hall

There is no criminal investigation into financial mismanagement at Northamptonshire County Council.

Northamptonshire Police have confirmed that they are not investigating the issues at county hall which emerged last month after the authority issued a S114 notice banning all but essential spending.

A damning inspector’s report released yesterday blamed leaders for ineffectively managing spending and failing to take effective action when the writing was on the wall for the authority’s finances.

Chief executive Paul Blantern left the authority last year in the midst of mounting financial pressure.

But officers at Northamptonshire Police said this morning (Friday, March 16) they are not currently investigating the authority or any of its leaders.