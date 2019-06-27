Nine in ten childcare providers in Northamptonshire rated good or outstanding

More than nine in ten childcare providers in Northamptonshire were rated good or outstanding at their latest inspection – despite witnessing one of England’s fastest falls in childminders.

Of the 819 childcare providers inspected, education watchdog Ofsted classes 182 as outstanding and 593 good, as of March 31.

This means 95% were graded highly, in line with the average for the East Midlands.

The regulator visits childminders, nannies, nurseries and preschools.

Inspectors judge providers on four categories: the effectiveness of the leadership, quality of teaching and learning, personal development and welfare, and the outcomes for children.