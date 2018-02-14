New workplace safety forum in Daventry

Businesses in Daventry have been invited to join a new forum which will focus on health, safety and well-being in the workplace.

The first Daventry Health and Safety Forum will include advice on transport and load safety, behavioural safety and the logistics of managing safety procedures.

Hosted by health and safety inspectors from Daventry District Council, the event takes place at the Henry Ford Academy in Royal Oak Way on Wednesday, March 7, from 9am to 12.30pm.

There will be information about workplace well-being from public health specialists from Northamptonshire County Council, plus opportunities to network and share best practice with other local businesses.

The event is open to all directors, managers and staff from businesses in Daventry who have an interest in or a responsibility for health and safety.

The new forum follows on from the success of a similar scheme run by the council at the Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal (DIRFT) for more than 10 years.

Cllr Richard Auger, health and housing portfolio holder at Daventry District Council, said: “We want businesses to be a safe place for employees and visitors, and the council works in partnership with local firms to try to ensure that accidents are prevented wherever possible.

“Our health, safety and wellbeing events at DIRFT have proven very useful for the companies involved, providing a forum for learning and discussion as well as an opportunity to get together and share examples of best practice.

“We are keen to replicate that success in Daventry, so I would urge local businesses to please join us on March 7 so we can work together to ensure premises in the town are as safe as possible for everyone.”

Anyone wishing to join the forum must contact dhillier@daventrydc.gov.uk or sjohnson@daventrydc.gov.uk or call 01327 871100.