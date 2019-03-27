New system to report Northamptonshire’s potholes

A website to report potholes, road obstructions and blocked drains in Northamptonshire has been given an overhaul.

Northamptonshire County Council’s clunky Street Doctor site has been replaced with a snazzy new FixMyStreet service.

The reporting system allows people to upload photos to make it clear where the defect is and is generally easier to use.

Cllr Ian Morris, county council cabinet member for transport, highways and environment, said: “Over the years we have looked at improving the service and, this year, Street Doctor is getting an overhaul.

“We will launch the site using FixMyStreet and this will sit on our website.

“This means customers will still go to Street Doctor which will take them to the reporting system for a smooth, end-to-end service.

“The system we had been using is getting dated and we have listened to what people really want.

“Our officers are already using it internally and finding the whole process a lot better.”

The maintenance of Northamptonshire’s roads is a bugbear for county residents.

A year ago we revealed compensation payouts for pothole damage had doubled in a year.

People using the FixMyStreet service will be able to easily map where the defect is and also view assets such as signs, trees and adopted highways so it is easy to identify exactly which one they are talking about when they make a report.

The improvements also help Northamptonshire Highways as it saves operatives time when they inspect defects and carry out repairs.

FixMyStreet is the system most commonly used by local authorities across the country. Defects can also be reported via the main FixMyStreet website and app.

To report a highways fault go to www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/streetdoctor.