New role for Northamptonshire planner

Planning consultant John Acres has been elected president of the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI), Europe’s largest professional body for town planning. His inauguration was due to take place in London last week.

John started his planning career after being inspired by an interview he read in the Daily Telegraph with the then chief transport planner of the Greater London Council (GLC). He wrote to him personally and subsequently joined the GLC’s training scheme for planners, an A-level entry work-based apprenticeship scheme.

John moved to Northamptonshire 20 years ago and has settled locally in Kilsby and Farthingstone. He has offered voluntary advice to a number of groups wishing to set up Neighbourhood Plans in Northamptonshire.