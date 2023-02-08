New principal ‘transforms life’ at Daventry primary school​​​​​​​

Deborah Godfrey, principal of Abbey CE Academy in Daventry

Deborah Godfrey had been interim principal at Abbey since June 2022 and was appointed as principal this January.

As well as beginning to revive the school’s allotment, starting the community garden and dedicating a new music classroom which pupils can use to practice, Mrs Godfrey has also created a new library.

Mrs Godfrey is promoting a renewed love for reading through the creation of the new and well-resourced library where children can enjoy books in their free time, and the school has already seen improvements in reading levels.

Mrs Godfrey joined DRET five years ago with more than 20 years of experience in teaching and leadership roles, including the position of deputy head at Welton CE Academy, where she supported the school in securing ‘outstanding’ Ofsted status.

Mrs Godfrey has also implemented a detailed plan to build on the solid foundations of the Abbey and its Church of England values.

She is focused on improving the school’s links with its surrounding community and its feeder infant school St James, hosting numerous events for families to join and have their voices heard.

The school has hosted joint events with St James such as tile making, peer reading and shared church services to introduce Year 2 children to life at the Abbey.

The school also held a very successful Christmas fair and is planning a Year 6 production at the end of the year alongside their leavers’ service.

Families are always invited to church services and there will be a number of open mornings through the school year for existing parents to come and see their children’s learning in action.

The open door policy at the school also enables all parents to have their say and a parent forum will also be hosted throughout the year.

Mrs Godfrey said: “It’s a huge privilege to lead Abbey CE Academy, and I’m really excited to see what the future holds. My focus is building a community school with its doors wide open to include everybody, supporting the learning of so many talented and bright children. At the Abbey, our vision is ‘Together anything is possible’ and we really are a team.

“Learning is at the heart of all that we do and we encourage and enable the children to be anything they want to be in a happy, caring, safe and stimulating environment.”

Simon Rose, director of primary education for the David Ross Education Trust, said: “Mrs Godfrey is a wonderful asset to Abbey CE Academy. She brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the school, continuing to support DRET’s mission to provide a world-class education for all pupils.