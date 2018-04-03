New president for chamber

Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce has welcomed businessman Kevin Rogers as its new president.

Kevin said: “It is a privilege to be involved with the chamber.

“I am honoured to succeed Kevin Shapland in our 101st year, I hope to continue his work with the chief executive; driving the chamber forward on a local and national scale.

“Kevin championed engagement, on-going excellence and modernisation, and it will be a hard act to follow.

“We are facing up to national issues, but also local ones that are equally as pressing: such as recruitment, skills training and inspiring the next generation of workers, entrepreneurs and business leaders.

“Our county is often quoted as having the highest number of entrepreneurs, and I encourage all businesses associated with, or based in, Northamptonshire to engage with their local chamber.

“This is a membership organisation, run by and for the members, which can really benefit them.”

Chamber chief executive Paul Griffiths added: “This year promises to be a very exciting time for our chamber as we have just launched the inaugural Northamptonshire Business Awards and Next Generation Chamber for aspirational young business people.

“I am excited at the prospect of working alongside Kevin as we develop our multi-award winning chamber further so we can continue to give outstanding support to the Northamptonshire business community.”

The appointment carries a three-year term.

Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce is part of the accredited network of British Chambers of Commerce.

It was established in 1917 as boot and shoe manufacturers grew concerned over exports during the First World War.

Since then the chamber membership has grown to represent a diverse mix of businesses ranging from sole traders, through small and medium enterprise’s to large public limited companys and global organisations based in Northamptonshire.

For more information visit www.northants-chamber.co.uk