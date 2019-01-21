New play equipment in Daventry Country Park chosen after public vote

A castle-themed fort with slides, a net bridge, a climbing wall and more will be the centrepiece of the new-look play area at Daventry Country Park.

A variety of different swings, swinging carousels a spring-mounted jeep ride and a smaller fort for toddlers are among the other new items of equipment set to be installed at the park.

The design, by Swedish manufacturer HAGS, was chosen after proving the most popular from eight submissions which were put to a public vote in the run-up to Christmas.

Councillor Chris Millar, leader of Daventry District Council, said: "I would like to thank everyone who took the time to vote for their favourite design in our recent consultation.

"This design was a clear winner and that input proved invaluable when it came to making the final decision

"There are some fabulous new pieces of equipment going in and I can’t wait to see it finished so it can be enjoyed by children come the warmer weather, and for many years to come."

The new equipment will be installed in the southern end of the existing playground, where it will be joined by a refurbished zip wire.

The climbing rhino and hippo from the old play area will also remain.

A timetable for the work is still being developed, and that side of the play area will remain fenced off until the project is completed.

The new equipment will replace a number of ageing and vandalised items of equipment and forms the first phase of a wider programme of improvements that Daventry District Council (DDC) plans to make to the Green Flag Award-winning park

This includes the replacement of footpaths and footbridges, a revamp of the café area and toilets, the refurbishment of the jetty near the visitor centre and the construction of a new jetty on the other side of the bay.

Signage will also be improved throughout the park, while a ‘ditch and bund’ has recently been created at the entrance to the Northern Field, to improve security.