New Northamptonshire Police officers for 2019 goes past 50 as latest recruits sworn in

The number of police officers joining Northamptonshire Police this year rose to 65 as 18 new recruits have been sworn in.

Deputy Chief Constable Simon Nickless oversaw the ceremony attended by family and friends at Wootton Hall Park on Thursday, July 11.

The new Northamptonshire Police recruits with Deputy Chief Constable Simon Nickless and Justices of the Peace Amy Crawfund and Mary Maclean

The latest intake includes two special constables, three former police community support officers from neighbouring forces, a Cambridgeshire Police force control room operative and a member of the Royal Military Police.

A number of the officers also come from a non-policing background, joining the force from a range of different industries including the prison service, retail, education, civil engineering and logistics.

In the presence of two Justices of the Peace, Amy Crawfund and Mary Maclean, the officers received their policing powers as well as signed their declaration of service before posing for the official photographs.

DCC Nickless said: “The attestation is an important occasion for officers and it was a huge pleasure to welcome them, along with their family and friends, to the force. I wish them all the very best in their future careers with Northamptonshire Police.”

The force is currently running a recruitment drive and is welcoming applications for police constables.

If you are interested in becoming an officer with Northamptonshire Police or would like more information about a career with the force, visit northants.police.uk/careers