New mobile app to help people adjust to bin changes in Daventry District

A new mobile app is helping people get to grips with the new waste and recycling collection service which was introduced across Daventry District earlier this month.

The app allows people to set up notifications to remind them which bins to put out and features handy guides showing what can be put in each bin.

Available for free from Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store, it can also be used to access the latest news from Daventry District Council as well as information about local facilities, services, shops, bars and restaurants.

Councillor Wayne Howard, Access and Communications Portfolio Holder at Daventry District Council, said: “The 1-2-3+ service is a major change for our residents, so we wanted to do all we could to help people adjust. With a new system of recycling and a new collection day for every household, it can be easy to forget which bins to put out and when.

“A key feature of the app is the ability to set a reminder which will tell you which bins to put out, which people are finding really useful. The app also contains advice about what can be put in each bin, which we hope will help people to make the most of the new service and recycle more.”

Almost 3,000 people have downloaded the app since its launch at the beginning of June, when Daventry District switched to the new 1-2-3+ collection service.

Delivered by Daventry Norse, the new service comprises a weekly food waste collection, a fortnightly, mixed recycling collection in a new blue-lidded wheelie bin, a three-weekly black bin collection, and an optional fortnightly garden waste collection.