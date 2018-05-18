New mayor for Daventry announced

Daventry town has a new mayor.

Town councillor, Lynn Jones, was appointed to the position on May 14 at the annual general meeting.

Joining Councillor Jones as Deputy Mayor is Councillor Mike Arnold.

“I am incredibly pleased and excited to have been elected as the new Daventry Mayor," said Councillor Jones, who was first elected in 2013.

Having spent the past year as the Deputy Mayor, I am aware of the responsibilities that come with the role and I look forward to rising to the challenge.”

Councillor Jones takes over from Lynne Taylor.

“My year spent as Mayor of Daventry has been simply wonderful. I have had the pleasure of meeting so many talented and hard-working groups and individuals who give their time and resources so freely to Daventry Town," said Councillor Taylor.

"My congratulations go to Councillor Lynn Jones who will take on the role, I have every confidence that she will be a guiding figurehead.”