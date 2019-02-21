New Flore bypass shut in both directions after serious accident

The Flore bypass has been closed in both directions after two lorries were involved in a collision this morning.

AA Traffic News is reporting that two lorries were involved and there has been a fuel spillage on A45 Flore bypass both ways from M1 J16 in Daventry to A5 in Weedon.

Backlogged traffic is is now easing between Upper Heyford and the Weedon Bec area and the road is expected to be shut into this afternoon.

The £40 million link road, which was built to improve the speed of journeys between Northampton and Daventry and improve access between Daventry and the M1, was opened in November last year.

The link road starts at a new roundabout on the existing A45 between the Dodford and Weedon, to the east of Globe Farm. It then passes to the north of the villages of Weedon, Flore and Upper Heyford before rejoining the A45 at a new roundabout between Upper Heyford and the M1 motorway at junction 16.