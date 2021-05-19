New Daventry recruit Josh is latest to join Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue family after months of intensive training

Josh Gamble.

Josh Gamble, 23, was welcomed to Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue family by Chief Fire Officer Darren Dovey and Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold.

He is one of ten firefighters who will be split between the stations at Daventry and Rushden, having recently completed their training at Chelveston.

Mr Dovey said: "We’re delighted to welcome these new transferees. Some have come from on-call service into wholetime and some have come from other brigades – which is good for us because it shows we can attract new and talented people into the organisation.

“They will help Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service enhance both our response operations but also to help us deliver more prevention across the whole of the county in order for us to keep everyone as safe as we possibly can.”