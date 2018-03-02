New Daventry bin scheme to encourage residents to recycle and cut council spending

Changing black bin collections will help encourage more recycling and reduce expenditure on treating and disposing of rubbish, says Daventry District Council.

The new 123+ waste and recycling collection service will be delivered by Daventry Norse, a joint venture between the council Norse Commercial Services Ltd, will start in June 2018.

Councillor Jo Gilford and Norse Commercial Services managing director Dean Wetteland (front) with (from left) DDC chief executive Ian Vincent, DDC's contracts and performance manager Julie Lewis and Norse Commercial Services group directors Mark Emms and Justin Galliford.

The changes are being introduced because, according to the council, the district cannot afford to carry on with its current waste and recycling service, both environmentally and financially.

DDC said changing black bin collections from fortnightly to three-weekly will help encourage more recycling and reduce the money spent on treating and disposing of rubbish.

Daventry District Council’s environment portfolio holder, Councillor Jo Gilford, said: “These changes to our district’s bin collections this summer are considerable yet crucial.

“We need to do more to increase recycling rates and we cannot afford to keep the status quo of the current collection service as the cost would effectively double.

“The three-weekly black bin collection will support our goals to improve our environment by encouraging more people to recycle as much of their waste as possible.

“We understand some residents will be concerned about whether they will cope with an extra week between collections. However, we are confident that the improved recycling service and weekly food waste collections will really help people to slim their black bins.”

The council will also be introducing a new wheelie bin for mixed recycling that provides more space over two weeks than the current recycling boxes collected weekly to help residents slim their bins.

It is likely that collection days will change for households from June 2018 in order to introduce the new service arrangements across the district. Further details will be provided to all households nearer to the time, including an information pack and new calendar.

A series of public awareness exhibitions and roadshows are also being planned to take place across the district this spring – further details to be published soon.

Norse Commercial services group director of operations, Mark Emms, said: “Norse is delighted to be in partnership with Daventry District Council and is working hard in planning the re-design and delivery of these important frontline services to local residents.

"We are busy investing in new vehicles, equipment and system design to allow local teams to deliver the 123+ changes to household refuse and recycling schedules that will start to improve recycling performance from June.”

From June 2018 households in Daventry District will receive: one weekly food waste collection, two weekly mixed recycling collection in a new blue-lidded wheelie bin, three weekly general waste black bin collection, plus an optional two-weekly garden waste service for an annual fee of £35 a year.