New data shows Daventry property prices on the rise

House prices in Daventry crept up by 0.3 per cent in November, contributing to a 5.4 per cent rise over the last 12 months.

The latest data from the Office of National Statistics shows that the average property in the area sold for £281,399 – significantly higher than the UK average of £230,630.

Across the East Midlands, property prices have risen by 4.4 per cent in the last year, to £192,061. The region outperformed the UK as a whole, which saw the average property value increase by 2.8 per cent.

The data comes from the House Price Index, which the ONS compiles using house sale information from the Land Registry, and the equivalent bodies in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The average homeowner in Daventry will have seen their property jump in value by around £77,000 in the last five years. The figures also showed that buyers who made their first step onto the property ladder in Daventry in November spent an average of £228,577 – around £63,000 more than it would have cost them five years ago.

Lawrence Bowles, research analyst at Savills, said: “We are still seeing house price growth in real terms, but very limited.”