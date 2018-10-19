New conservation area designated in Daventry village

A new conservation area has been designated in Weedon after a review of the village’s architectural and historic interest.

The new conservation area became the 26th of its kind to be designated across Daventry District following its approval by Daventry District Council (DDC) at a council meeting on October 4.

Designation as a conservation area puts in place tighter planning controls for anyone seeking permission to alter or demolish a building or carry out work to trees, in order to maintain the special interest of the area.

Three character areas, covering the historic cores of Upper Weedon, Lower Weedon and Road Weedon around the A5/A45 crossroads, have been designated as the wider Weedon Conservation Area.

These character areas reflect the development of the three areas and their historic relationship with one another, as well as local historic infrastructures such as the railway, canal and Royal Ordnance Depot.

As well as designating the boundary of the conservation area, councillors agreed to adopt the Weedon Conservation Area Appraisal and Management Plan as a supplementary planning document, which will now be used to help determine planning decisions affecting the conservation area.

That plan identifies a number of potential Article 4 directions which could be put in place to protect historic features in specific locations, and these will be further explored.

It also highlights a number of properties added to the Local List, giving them further recognition in the planning process.

The new designation in Weedon has been made as part of a wider review of Daventry District’s Conservation Areas which is being carried out by the DDC.