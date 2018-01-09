New CCTV to monitor area around Daventry McDonald’s

CCTV has been set up near a McDonald’s restaurant to help keep Daventry’s streets safer.

The new 360-degree system has been installed in Vicar’s Lane between the entrance to McDonald’s and the Post office.

It has been paid for by McDonald’s franchisee Glyn Pashley, who owns and operates 14 restaurants across Northamptonshire including the one in Daventry.

Daventry Town Council will own the system and operate it on a daily basis, including into the early hours of Saturdays and Sundays.

Sgt Sam Dobbs from Northamptonshire Police said: “From the outset of plans to re-image the Daventry McDonald’s – a key hub in the town – the team worked with us to design an even safer environment and offered to contribute to a number of initiatives including better CCTV in store, staff training, and continued working with the police.

“The generous offer to increase the coverage of Daventry Town Council’s CCTV system to include the restaurant area, linking up to existing cameras and eventually joining up with two new cameras on Fishponds, was sensible and responsible.”

Mr Pashley said: “As a local business it’s our responsibility to ensure the safety and security of our customers, as well as local residents.

“We’re delighted to be able to work with the council to provide this system and will continue working to ensure Daventry remains a great place to work and live.”