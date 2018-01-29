New care home in Daventry set to get green light

Plans for an 85 bedroom care home and 40 apartments for the over 55s are set to be approved.

The development, on land between the cemetery and allotments on Welton Road in Daventry, would comprise the care home, 24 extra care apartments and 16 independent living maisonettes.

The plans have been recommended for approval by Daventry District Council, with officers saying that it would help to provide housing for the area’s aging population.

A report to councillors says: “The development proposed would contribute to providing accommodation to meet the needs of Daventry’s catchment population within an environment whereby the needs of residents are prioritised. The development is sited within a sustainable location and may be achieved without detriment to visual and neighbour amenity, parking, flooding and drainage, ecology and landscaping.”

As part of the conditions for approval, 25 per cent of the apartments and maisonnettes must be allocated for affordable housing.

The report continues: “In respect of the social benefits, the new units would add to the range of affordable housing available within Daventry and address the shortage of accommodation for an ageing population.”

The plans, submitted by Crown Care, received some objections. Daventry Town Council objected on the grounds of the visual impact of the building and that it would prevent any future expansion of the cemetery, resulting in the need to find a second site in future years.

The district council also received two responses from members of the public, one requesting that part of the site be given to parking for the nearby allotments and another outlining concerns about the impact of the development on the local wildlife.