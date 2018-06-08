New £4m Daventry school set to open in September

Daventry’s newest school is set to open its doors to pupils this autumn following the completion of building work.

Construction of the £4.275million Monksmoor Park CE Primary School finished in May and it will be handed over to The Diocese of Peterborough, which will run the Church of England school and welcome its first children into reception class in September.

The Daventry District Council-led project has been funded by contributions from Monksmoor’s housing developer Crest Nicholson as part of its planning obligations on a site within the development.

Councillor David James, economic, regeneration and employment portfolio holder, said: “Improving local learning facilities is a priority for our council so it is very pleasing to see this wonderful new school completed in good time for the beginning of the next school year.

“This will be an excellent educational facility that will serve both Monksmoor and the wider community for many years to come.

“I know the new headteacher Katie Towers is very much looking forward to welcoming children to the reception class in September and I wish everyone involved all the very best on their exciting new journey.”

Mrs Towers was appointed by the diocese’s board of education members and she said the school will have a strong Christian ethos.

“I am thrilled to have this amazing once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Mrs Towers.

“Monksmoor Park will have a strong Christian ethos, which will drive our curriculum.

“We have already set high expectations and I can’t wait to meet the first young members of the school. Our school will have a strong family feel. It will be a place where parents and members of the local community will be welcomed and encouraged to share in its daily life. “Together, we will create an inspiring learning environment to enable our children to flourish and develop the skills they need to become confident, independent learners.”

The school will include a range of teaching spaces alongside general classrooms and a school hall, as well as staff, welfare and administrative rooms and an outside learning area.

The Monksmoor development on fields off Welton Lane is one of Daventry’s Sustainable Urban Extensions (SUEs) to accommodate the town’s future growth, and has outline planning permission for 1,000 new homes, employment and community facilities and a primary school.

There are places available in reception for this September. Parents can apply online via the Northamptonshire County Council website.