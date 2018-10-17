New £4m Daventry primary school welcomes its first pupils

Daventry's newest school formally opened last week after welcoming its first pupils at the start of term.

The ribbon was cut at the £4.275million Monksmoor Park CE Primary School last Friday (October 12) during a ceremony attended by Daventry Mayor Lynn Jones, councillors and families.

Headteacher Katie Towers, Crest Nicholson's senior project manager David Fall and Daventry Mayor Cllr Lynn Jones pose with pupils at the school's opening

The Daventry District Council-led project was supported by Crest Nicholson and members of the construction team also attended the opening event.

Katie Towers, the headteacher at Monksmoor Park CE Primary School, said: "We are all very proud of our fantastic new school and the children have settled in very well.

"We are working hard to develop community partnerships and Crest Nicholson has not only supported our opening but will also help with the development of our Forest School area.

"Over time, we hope to become the centre of the local community and we look forward to welcoming new children and families over the years."

Mr Fall hands a pupil a teddy bear as Daventry Mayor Cllr Lynn Jones and headteacher Mrs Towers watch on

The brand-new primary school will welcome 210 pupils aged four to 11 with an additional 30-place nursery also on site.

The school sits at the heart of the Monksmoor Park development which, once complete, will feature 1,000 homes, a community centre, retail units and office space, as well as public open spaces and an extension to the Daventry Country Park and reservoir.

Andrew Dobson, managing director at Crest Nicholson Strategic Projects, said: “We’re pleased to unveil the brand-new primary school onsite at Monksmoor Park.

"The primary school reflects our ongoing investment in the Daventry community and will provide over 200 much-needed school places for young children in the local area.

"At Crest Nicholson, we recognise the importance of supporting the areas in which we develop, and this new school is the latest asset to join the growing community at Monksmoor Park."