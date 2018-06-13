Need for Speed: Welton Soapbox Derby back for its fifth edition

Welton's annual soapbox derby is set to make its return later this month with more than 40 teams preparing to take part in the race.

The brave riders will line up on the starting grid on June 30 outside the White Horse pub where they will get a push start for the length of the pub as they tackle the 600-metre course.

The track then winds down through the village, past the church with a right-hand bend, and then onto a 120ft drop off where speeds could hit the 36mph mark.

The carts must then negotiate a 90-degree left-hander - where many toppled last year - before crossing the finish line outside The Paddock.

"It's incredible how quickly the year has flown by," said race organiser Chris Barlow.

"We have 41 teams for the 2018 starting grid including teams from across the country.

"As in previous years, we have got teams from the Isle of Wight, Lake District and Sheffield, as well as a massive representation from the Midlands.

"And of course from Welton, with teams wheeling their carts to the starting line from their garages."

Chris was pleased to announce that this year's edition will feature a bar at the finish line, offering punters a first-class view of the finish line and potential crashes.

Just like in 2017 the event is raising money for Pete Spencer’s Helping Hands Memorial Fund and the Northampton ward of Macmillan Cancer Research.

There are four age groups (8-11, 12-15 and 16+) each competing for a fastest run time and a 'best creativity' prize with winners crowned during the podium ceremony at 5pm.

Entertainment at the free to spectate event gets underway at 11.30am with the first cart hitting the track at midday.

The shopping village will feature local businesses and artists and plenty of food and drink, and there will be live music until midnight.

There'll also be children's entertainment in the form of games, a bouncy castle and other fete-type activities.