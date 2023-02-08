National supplier firm opens branch in Daventry

New Fleet Factors Daventry depot

Fleet Factors supplies truck and trailer parts, car and van parts, lubricants and consumables along with refinish products and PPE from a range of suppliers and OE brands being delivered to a national customer base.

A company spokesman said: “We pride ourselves on being flexible and committed to putting our customers first, understanding their needs, and helping them to operate smoothly.

“We do this by supplying a wide range of quality products supported by the highest standard of customer service.

“Fleet Factors also offers a large range of additional products including PPE, janitorial and cleaning products, welding supplies and AdBlue.”

Director Mark James said: “We have continued to develop our portfolio of products over the years staying ahead of the competition by offering exceptional service, continuing to develop the skills of our staff and having excellent health and safety procedures in place.

“The opening of the Daventry branch is a key piece in our plan to expand our national logistics network and improve our service and coverage to the Midlands.”

Founded in Teesside in November 1975, Fleet Factors started by making its first sales visit to BP, and then to other high-profile companies such as ICI, and British Steel shortly after.

A small dedicated staff and support from key suppliers allowed it to branch out to Sunderland, Tyneside and Leeds all by 1990.

Fast forward to today, and Fleet Factors has 27 main depots and more than 200 managed sites.