Napton pupils unite to celebrate African appeal

A campaign to help Zimbabwean farmers and their families double their harvest has been celebrated at a rural primary school.

Staff from Practical Action joined teachers and students at St Lawrence Primary School in Napton on Friday.

They met staff and students to celebrate the success of the appeal, which is set to raise more than £1 million to help African families overcome extreme drought.

In Bulilima and Gwanda, two of the poorest districts in Zimbabwe, as many as a quarter of households face the threat of hunger due to the effects of climate change such as drought and flash flooding.

But farmers can beat poverty and hunger for good through Practical Action’s unique combination of smart solutions, knowledge and skills building.

The project will enable farmers to sell surplus and cash crops, increase income and provide fresh food for their community. Practical Action’s approach combines education, skills training and solar-powered water pumps, which provide enough water for farmers to irrigate their land meaning they can grow double the amount of crops and change their lives for the better.

John Brine, headteacher at St Lawrence Primary School, said: “The children have really enjoyed taking part in the solar challenge, learning about the effects of climate change and the plight of Zimbabwean farmers.

“They have been working hard to raise money for the appeal and we can’t wait to hear how the project progresses.”

Every pound donated between December 8, 2018, and March 8, 2019, has been matched by the UK government.

The children presented their donation to representatives from the Rugby-based charity during their visit.