Four nails were used to puncture the tyres of a car in Daventry.

Between 11am on Thursday, December 7 and 5am on Friday, December 8, four nails were used to puncture the tyres of a white Volkswagen Polo, parked in The Stour.

Police officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.