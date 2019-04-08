MP opens new primary care centre in Brixworth

Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris has cut the ribbon on Brixworth’s new primary care centre – marking the official opening of a new surgery building.

It is designed to care for 7,000 patients in modern consultation and treatment rooms, replacing the previous Brixworth Surgery site in Northampton Road.

Chris said: “When I’m in Parliament, it’s genuinely nice to say actually this stuff does work if you let local people take responsibility - they will deliver some of the best facilities you will see, and this is a remarkable facility.”

Dr Julia Railson, GP partner at Saxon Spires Practice, said: “We are all delighted with our new surgery, which gives us a larger modern facility to cater to the needs of the growing local population.”