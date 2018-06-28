Move date for Daventry village Post Office agreed

A Daventry village Post Office is all set to move into its new home in a little over four weeks.

From August, 1 Woodford Halse's new branch will be based in Popsons Pharmacy in Station Road.

Post Office products and services will be offered throughout shop opening from an open-plan till at the shop counter instead of from a separate screened counter.

Suzanne Richardson, regional manager, said: "We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

"We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.

"This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.”

The current branch at 12 Church Street will close with the current postmaster’s agreement on Tuesday, July 31 at 5.30pm.

The Station Road Post Office will open Monday; Tuesday and Friday: 9am to 1pm; 2pm to 6pm; Wednesday and Thursday: 9am to 1pm; 2pm to 5:30pm; Saturday: 9am to 1pm.