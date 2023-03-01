Moulton Leisure Centre to host charity spinathon for earthquake victims

Moulton Leisure Centre is set to host a charity spinathon on Sunday

The centre, run by Everyone Active in partnership with West Northamptonshire Council, will host the event in the group cycling studio from 9am-12noon.

The lead instructor will be Spencer Freed, who has two cousins, Sezin and Fatih, who have lost everything they own in the disaster.

Spencer has been teaching group exercise at Moulton Leisure Centre since the site reopened in April 2021 and throughout Northamptonshire for the past 20 years.

Anyone who wishes to take part can call the centre or book in via the Everyone Active app.

Participants can book in for one, two or three hours and the event will be free for members and non-members.

Optional donations can be made here, which will be passed on to British Red Cross’s DEC Turkey/Syria Earthquake Appeal.

In addition, Spencer has set up a JustGiving page to support Sezin and Fatih. Details will be available on posters at Moulton Leisure Centre on the day.

Andy Joy, Everyone Active’s general manager, said: “We have all seen the devastation caused by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria and we want to do our bit to help the people affected.

“Through our spinathon, we are hoping to raise crucial funds to support the fantastic work of British Red Cross.

“We are encouraging as many people as possible from the local community to take part and I’m sure people will give generously to this hugely important cause.”

Councillor Adam Brown, Deputy Leader of WNC and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, said: “Our thoughts remain with all those affected in Turkey and Syria and all those in our communities with friends and family in the region.